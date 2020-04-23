Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concho Resources in a report released on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.45. 43,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 18.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 390,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 84,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

