Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Increased by Analyst

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

ET stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,678 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.83%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

