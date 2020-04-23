Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

NBL opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 185.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 600,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 389,859 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 80,575 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 42.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,410,556 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 722,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in Noble Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 156,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.