Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Cut by Raymond James

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Parkland Fuel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Fuel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.40.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$28.14 on Thursday. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.71 billion.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

