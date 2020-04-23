Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.84.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million.

In related news, Director David A. Trice bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, Director Joseph N. Jaggers bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427 in the last ninety days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

