Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regenxbio in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.98). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regenxbio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.04. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $55.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

