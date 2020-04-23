Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Lowered by Analyst

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$96.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.70 million.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$14.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.84. The stock has a market cap of $572.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total value of C$26,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,707,032.50.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

