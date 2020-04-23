Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

Shares of SHAK opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

