Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 million.

SWAV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of SWAV opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $1,296,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $3,977,040.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 276,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

