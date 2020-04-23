Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.45. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $980,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,729,000 after buying an additional 79,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 32.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -449.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

