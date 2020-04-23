Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Corp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

