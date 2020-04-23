Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMA. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Comerica from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.42. 1,430,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,097. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.