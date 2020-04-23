Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tapestry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.83. 191,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

