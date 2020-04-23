Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Issued By Cormark

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IAG. TD Securities dropped their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$81.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$70.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

IAG traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,826. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

