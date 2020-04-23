Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,115,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,466,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.77 and its 200-day moving average is $332.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

