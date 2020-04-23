Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Northern Trust Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.99. 308,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

