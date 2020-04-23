Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issued By William Blair

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for El Pollo LoCo in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CL King started coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

LOCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 3,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.26. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 273,718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

