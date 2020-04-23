Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Post in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POST. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

POST traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. Post has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after buying an additional 154,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Post by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,027,000 after buying an additional 295,986 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.