Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,872,208. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.