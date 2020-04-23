Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $24.67 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,380.23.

AMZN stock traded up $38.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,406.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,978.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,883.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.