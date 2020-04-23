Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $184.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,006. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.85. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

