Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Outfront Media Inc Lowered by Imperial Capital (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OUT. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

OUT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 553,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. Outfront Media has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 513,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 81,173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Outfront Media by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Outfront Media by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

