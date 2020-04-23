Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Raised by Analyst

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 149,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 361.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 844,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

