Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc Lifted by Analyst (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

TSE QSR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$64.25. The company had a trading volume of 137,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$36.48 and a 52 week high of C$105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 84.57%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

