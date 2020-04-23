Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc Lowered by Analyst (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Russel Metals in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$837.40 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

RUS traded up C$0.33 on Thursday, reaching C$14.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.29 million and a PE ratio of 11.59. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$10.97 and a 1 year high of C$24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.47.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges bought 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,454.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,405 shares in the company, valued at C$2,358,115.29. Also, Director James Francis Dinning acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.49 per share, with a total value of C$40,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$553,230. Insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock worth $450,394 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

