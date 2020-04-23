Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Shares of SHAK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 43,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,891. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

