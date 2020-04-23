Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Decreased by Analyst

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNA. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Snap-on has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Snap-on by 4.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Snap-on by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 72,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.