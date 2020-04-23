Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,594. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

