Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

ZION traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 64,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,141. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.