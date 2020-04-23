Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,141. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.