Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kroger Co Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,116,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,125,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,770,000 after buying an additional 489,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.