Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

DHR traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $161.72. 294,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,855. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

