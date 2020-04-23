Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

NYSE:EL traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.29. 61,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,544. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average is $191.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

