Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Markel in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.01. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $693.00.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $882.40. 7,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.83. Markel has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $970.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,122.91.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,345,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $75,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Markel by 874.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

