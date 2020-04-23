Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Becton Dickinson and in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.49.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.38.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.