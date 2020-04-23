QEP Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,437 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 652% compared to the typical volume of 324 call options.

Shares of QEP Resources stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,836,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,061. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. Equities analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

QEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

In other news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at $86,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427 in the last 90 days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in QEP Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

