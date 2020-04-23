QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 346.17 ($4.55).

A number of research analysts have commented on QQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 324.40 ($4.27) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 313.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 337.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 232.80 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.