QLC Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $153,146.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.60 or 0.02608782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00214941 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinnest and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

