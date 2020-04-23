Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.40. Qorvo posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after purchasing an additional 205,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.56. Qorvo has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

