Qredit Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Qredit has a market capitalization of $217,276.41 and $691.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qredit has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000319 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000716 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000446 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

