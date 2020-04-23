Qtum Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00019082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Bithumb, Binance and BitForex. Qtum has a market capitalization of $138.97 million and $389.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005638 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,357,300 coins and its circulating supply is 96,607,300 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, DigiFinex, Liqui, Bitbns, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Crex24, HBUS, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, Liquid, CoinEgg, Coinrail, OKEx, Poloniex, Allcoin, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, Coindeal, Iquant, Bittrex, EXX, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Upbit, Huobi, BigONE, Bithumb, Bibox, Coinnest, Livecoin, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bleutrade, Coinone, LBank, BCEX, BitForex, Binance, Ovis, Bitfinex, GOPAX, Bit-Z and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.