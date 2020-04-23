QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lessened by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,656,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,701,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

