Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $85,056.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Upbit and CoinExchange. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $85,056.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005842 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019166 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.02282317 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008206 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000777 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,936,414 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

