Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $345,780.52 and approximately $2,250.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00064181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,414,312 coins and its circulating supply is 168,414,312 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.