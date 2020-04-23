Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $111.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.35.

Shares of DGX traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $102.60. 654,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.37. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,582,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,963,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,411,000 after buying an additional 89,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,500,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,951 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,345,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,877,000 after purchasing an additional 360,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,362,000 after acquiring an additional 180,690 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

