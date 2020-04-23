Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.35.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $226,743.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,520,000 after buying an additional 81,876 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

