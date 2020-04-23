Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $99.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target increased by Barclays from $93.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

DGX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.35.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.66. 3,135,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.37. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.