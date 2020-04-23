Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Cut to GBX 140 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target (down previously from GBX 185 ($2.43)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 161 ($2.12).

Shares of LON QLT traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 115.70 ($1.52). The company had a trading volume of 2,151,139 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.94. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46.

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £27,776 ($36,537.75). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £150,280.65 ($197,685.67).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

