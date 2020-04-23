Qwertycoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $99,107.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $561,367.85 and $99,107.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Qwertycoin's total supply is 122,104,670,588 coins. Qwertycoin's official website is qwertycoin.org.

The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

