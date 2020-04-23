Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDUS. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of RDUS stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 503,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $755.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. Analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.